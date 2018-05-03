It’s nearly time for kick-off between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final second leg.

The Gunners were in a strong position to take a 1-0 lead against 10 men Atletico, however, a series of errors saw Antoine Griezmann score a vital away goal for the visitors late on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible in the Europa League, meaning Alexandre Lacazette will continue to lead the line in Europe.

Central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still out with an ankle problem, but Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are set to start after they were rested against Manchester Utd.

The Gunners received a fitness boost with Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit to play after he trained yesterday, however, Danny Welbeck starts on the left, according to James Olley of the Evening Standard.

Diego Costa starts for the former La Liga champions, Atletico, alongside Griezmann.

Sime Vrsaljko is suspended after picking up two bookings and Gabi and Vitolo start too.

Felipe Luis makes the bench after an ankle injury.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal starting lineup

Atletico Madrid XI

?? | STARTING LINE-UP

Here are the 1?1? ATLÉTICOS who are going to defend our colours from the start in tonight’s #UEL semi-final!

??? ¡Yo te quiero Atleti!#AúpaAtleti #AtletiArsenal pic.twitter.com/4aJ39lqLIR — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 3, 2018

Arsenal XI

Bench: Cech, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan and Nketiah

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:30pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.