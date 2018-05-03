Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to seal transfer of €50million Bayern Munich star

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly urging his club to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich in a bid to rebuild for next season.

According to Don Balon, the Argentina international does not believe Barca should be using Nelson Semedo there as he’s not good enough, while Sergi Roberto should also be used in his preferred position of central midfield instead of in defence.

Messi seemingly feels Kimmich would be the answer in that position and it’s thought he’d likely come at a fairly reasonable cost of just €50million, according to Don Balon.

Kimmich recently shone against Real Madrid in the Champions League, scoring in both legs of their Champions League semi-final, though he could not prevent his side being knocked out of the competition.

A move to Barcelona could be ideal for the Germany international to boost his chances of winning Europe’s biggest club trophy, and Messi will likely be aware that world class quality is needed in every position for the Catalan giants to get to where they once were.

The club still haven’t really replaced the legendary Dani Alves, whose superb attacking performances from right-back played a key role in Barca winning the Champions League three times between 2009 and 2015.