This Saturday will see Bournemouth and Swansea battle for three points in the Premier League.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men desperately need three points as they sit one point above Southampton in 17th place.

The signs are not looking great for Swansea as they are winless in six Premier League matches, failing to score on four occasions in that run.

Last weekend, they were narrowly defeated to former champions, Chelsea, after Cesc Fabregas scored early on.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s men haven’t won in five games and lost to Premier League strugglers Southampton last weekend.

Joshua King has scored three goals in his last five Premier League appearances for the Cherries – so will look to continue his form.

When is Bournemouth vs Swansea and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Saturday, May 5 at the Vitality Stadium.

It will kick-off at 3pm.

Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day at 10.25 pm.

Bournemouth vs Swansea team news

Adam Smith is expected to return from injury for Bournemouth next month.

Junior Stanislas, Harry Arter and Tyrone Mings are long-term injury casualties.

Frederico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley are major doubts with knee injuries.

Luciano Narsingh (ankle) is a slight doubt.

Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony are long-term casualties.

Bournemouth vs Swansea odds

Bournemouth – 23/20

Draw – 5/2

Swansea – 11/4