Southampton travel to Merseyside to face Everton this weekend in a battle for Premier League survival.

The Saints sit in 18th place and are a point behind Swansea.

They will be looking to continue their good form from last weekend’s important 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Mark Hughes will be hoping that Dusan Tadic can continue his goalscoring form after he scored a brace last weekend.

However, they take on an Everton side in good form as they have won their last two without conceding.

Last weekend, they beat Huddersfield 2-0 to put the Terriers in danger of facing the drop.

When is Everton vs Southampton and what time is kick-off?

Everton vs Southampton takes place on Saturday, May 5 at Goodison Park.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Everton vs Southampton Live Stream and TV channel info

You can watch the match on BT Sport 1 and 4K UHD, with coverage starting at 5pm.

To stream all the action, download the BT Sport App onto your mobile or tablet and watch on the go.

Everton vs Southampton team news

Gyli Sigurdsson (knee) remains sidelined and might not be seen again for the Toffees this season.

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (back), James McCarthy (broken leg), Eliaquim Mangala (ankle) and Mason Holgate (knee) – who are all injured.

As for the Saints, Steven Davis is out until next month with an Achilles injury.

Everton vs Southampton odds

Everton – 2/1

Draw – 23/10

Southampton – 8/5