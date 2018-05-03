Chelsea have experienced a difficult season this year, and it has led to continuous speculation over the future of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Italian tactician has faced rumours over possible successors for months, as he hit back during a press conference as far back as October.

It comes after he won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Blues, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that this year albeit he still has a chance of silverware with the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The talk hasn’t gone away though, with the Evening Standard now suggesting Maurizio Sarri is a top candidate for the job as while Napoli are said to be looking at replacements, the 59-year-old has reportedly told his staff to pick up a new language and learn English ahead of a potential move to the Premier League.

Should the Napoli boss take charge at Chelsea, it would undoubtedly be an exciting appointment, as regular Serie A viewers will inform the Blues faithful.

Although it must be noted that Sarri hasn’t been able to guide Napoli to major honours, he has undoubtedly implemented an entertaining and attacking style of play at the San Paolo.

That involves quick, sharp passing and intense and high pressing, characteristics that would arguably be ideal for the pace of the game in the Premier League.

However, the Partenopei look set to fall short in the Serie A title race as they trail Juventus by four points with just three games remaining, and so that will be a red mark against him.

Nevertheless, should he have genuinely informed his staff to start learning English, coupled with the intense speculation of a move to Chelsea, he may well be testing himself in the Premier League next season it seems.