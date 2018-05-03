Man Utd have had an issue at left back this season, but reports claim that Jose Mourinho has identified his preferred solution to the problem.

The Red Devils have natural left-backs in the squad, namely Luke Shaw, but he has struggled to establish himself as first choice at Old Trafford.

In fact, the 22-year-old has made just 16 appearances so far this season, with the Daily Mail noting that he hasn’t reportedly had the greatest of relationships with Mourinho during his time at the club.

Ashley Young has often been deployed there ahead of him in an unnatural role for him, but to his credit, he has done a commendable job filling in and has played a big part in United having one of the best defences in the Premier League as they’ve conceded just 27 goals in 35 games.

Looking at the long-term picture though, Man Utd will want a permanent solution to the issue, and according to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho wants Juventus star Alex Sandro to be just that.

It could be an expensive bit of business though according to The Sun, who claim that the Brazilian ace will set Utd back £70m, which is a huge fee for a defender.

There are factors that justify that figure given the 27-year-old is an established player at the highest level as he closes in on his third Serie A title with Juve, while he also played a big role in their run to the Champions League final last season.

As he enters the peak years of his career, he’ll be capable of making an instant impact, but still, that’s a lot of money for a left-back and it might put any club off. As per this report though, Mourinho is convinced that Sandro is the man for his team as he could arguably compliment Antonio Valencia on the opposite flank perfectly and offer a real balance to the side.