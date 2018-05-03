Jurgen Klopp plots €60m raid on Bundesliga giants to bolster Liverpool ranks

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing for the Reds to land the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic.

The 19-year-old continues to impress for the Bundesliga giants, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

As he continues to mature and develop his game, he’ll hope it leads to improved results, but speculation suggests that he could have a difficult decision on his hands as to whether he continues that process with Dortmund or elsewhere.

According to Bild, Klopp wants him at Liverpool and it could cost the Premier League giants at least €60m to prise him away from the German outfit.

With his ability to play on either wing or in an advanced attacking position in a more central role, Pulisic could be a key addition this summer at Anfield to add quality and depth to the squad.

While Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been a joy to watch at times and have been decisive both in Liverpool’s push for a top-four Premier League finish and their run to the Champions League final, injuries could have proved costly had they been sidelined for a prolonged period.

In turn, especially if the Reds and Klopp harbour obvious ambitions of being able to compete on various fronts next season and beyond, adding Pulisic to provide another option and another potential star for the long-term future with plenty of upside given he’s still a teenager, it could be a very sensible bit of business.

Salah of course has led the way this season with a stunning tally of 43 goals in 49 appearances, but whether it’s a loss of form or injury next year and he isn’t as prolific, Liverpool will need others to step up and Pulisic is seemingly on their radar to ensure that they’re sufficiently covered.