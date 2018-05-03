Leicester City host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend.

The Foxes’ hopes of a European place took a hit last weekend when they were battered by five goals to Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: Premier League relegation odds: Which 3 clubs are favourites to go down?

Meanwhile, West Ham sit in 15th place, three points clear of Southampton, but are not out of the woods just yet.

David Moyes’ men will be hoping to get something from the game as they face Man United (h) and Everton (h) in their final three two matches after.

They have conceded eight goals in two matches against Arsenal and Manchester City, so Moyes will be wary about their goal difference too.

When is Leicester v West Ham and what time is kick-off?

Leicester host West Ham at the King Power Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 5.

Leicester v West Ham live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.25pm.

Leicester v West Ham team news

Joe Hart is again available for the Hammers after sitting out against Manchester City, however, Adrian could retain his place in goal.

Moyes must also decide whether Andy Carroll will play a role at Leicester after the striker a row with David Moyes in training.

However, Carroll has apologised and returned to training.

Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after Moyes was unhappy with him leaving the bench early in Sunday’s match against Manchester City.

Leicester are expected to be without Wilfred Ndidi, who came off injured against Palace, and Marc Albrighton serves a one-game ban.

Leicester v West Ham odds

Leicester – 13/10

Draw – 5/2

West Ham – 12/5