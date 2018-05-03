Liverpool hero singles out LFC star for proving critics wrong during Champions League run

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has singled out the performances of defender Dejan Lovren following a recent revival in form.
The Croatia international’s Liverpool future looked in serious doubt in the first half of this season, particularly after a nightmare display in a 4-1 away defeat to Tottenham where he was dragged off by Jurgen Klopp following two first-half errors.
Since then, however, Lovren has knuckled down and become a key player for the Reds again, putting in some rock-solid displays for the club in their run to the Champions League final.
Riise singled Lovren out with a tweet this morning praising him for coming back so strongly after so much criticism, including from himself.
The Norwegian was a Champions League winner himself during his Liverpool days and has now sent this classy message to Lovren as the club prepare to take on Real Madrid for a chance to lift Europe’s most coveted club trophy for a sixth time in their history.
Seeing how happy and excited Lovren was last night told me something. He has gone through so much. On and off the pitch. Had his critics at times, me included, but he has worked so hard and is now in CL final! Well done mate! Truly deserved and I’m very happy for you!
— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) May 3, 2018
