Liverpool hero singles out LFC star for proving critics wrong during Champions League run

Posted by
Liverpool hero singles out LFC star for proving critics wrong during Champions League run

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has singled out the performances of defender Dejan Lovren following a recent revival in form.

The Croatia international’s Liverpool future looked in serious doubt in the first half of this season, particularly after a nightmare display in a 4-1 away defeat to Tottenham where he was dragged off by Jurgen Klopp following two first-half errors.

MORE: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane identifies the two Liverpool players he fears most

Since then, however, Lovren has knuckled down and become a key player for the Reds again, putting in some rock-solid displays for the club in their run to the Champions League final.

Riise singled Lovren out with a tweet this morning praising him for coming back so strongly after so much criticism, including from himself.

The Norwegian was a Champions League winner himself during his Liverpool days and has now sent this classy message to Lovren as the club prepare to take on Real Madrid for a chance to lift Europe’s most coveted club trophy for a sixth time in their history.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top