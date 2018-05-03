Liverpool hero singles out LFC star for proving critics wrong during Champions League run

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has singled out the performances of defender Dejan Lovren following a recent revival in form.

The Croatia international’s Liverpool future looked in serious doubt in the first half of this season, particularly after a nightmare display in a 4-1 away defeat to Tottenham where he was dragged off by Jurgen Klopp following two first-half errors.

Since then, however, Lovren has knuckled down and become a key player for the Reds again, putting in some rock-solid displays for the club in their run to the Champions League final.

Riise singled Lovren out with a tweet this morning praising him for coming back so strongly after so much criticism, including from himself.

The Norwegian was a Champions League winner himself during his Liverpool days and has now sent this classy message to Lovren as the club prepare to take on Real Madrid for a chance to lift Europe’s most coveted club trophy for a sixth time in their history.