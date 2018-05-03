‘Future captain’ – Liverpool fans go mad for star’s performance and reaction after Roma win

Liverpool fans are absolutely loving the form of January signing Virgil van Dijk after another influential performance for the club in their Champions League semi-final win over Roma.

Liverpool may have conceded four on the night at the Stadio Olimpico, but found enough in them to hold on and progress to set up a final date with Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Needless to say, Van Dijk has won over Liverpool fans pretty quickly since joining the club from Southampton in the middle of the season.

Not only has he been a top addition at the back for the Reds, but fans also loved his passionate reaction at the final whistle as the club’s place in the final was confirmed.

One fan has labelled him a contender to be captain in the future, and others simply love the quality he’s brought in at the back – and hope others as good as him can be brought in next season!

Virgil van Dijk what a signing, worth every penny! Future captain? #LFC #YNWA — LFC-TM (@Its_all_left) May 2, 2018

Van Dijk’s interview is class, love him. — ?? (@OxChxmberlain) May 2, 2018

Without Van Dijk tonight, we were out but thankfully we finally have a world class CB — Chris (@FirminoTekkers) May 2, 2018

From leaving a relegation battling Southampton to signing for us and making it to the CL final. Van Dijk’s reaction says it all, played a massive part to the final. pic.twitter.com/AwBhzI9ay5 — Sam (@VintageSalah) May 3, 2018

My big man, Virgil Van Dijk, my love, my hero, my mate, I love you ?? https://t.co/aMLPkJPMtw — Poch (@Linaaaaa0507) May 3, 2018

I fucking love Van Dijk https://t.co/54FqqsX3M8 — Lewis Black (@LewisB_7) May 3, 2018