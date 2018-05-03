Liverpool considering transfer swoop for Chelsea ace they’ll hope could be the next Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in sealing the transfer of Newcastle’s on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy this summer.

The Blues have been here before with their talented young players – loaning them out in the hope of boosting their market value, only to end up accidentally letting go a rising star.

MORE: Liverpool hero singles out LFC star for proving critics wrong during Champions League run

Kenedy may not have done much to impress during his time at Stamford Bridge so far, but has shown glimpses of his potential after getting more playing time on loan at St James’ Park this season.

The Brazilian may well be the next Chelsea player to do a Mohamed Salah and enjoy a rapid rise once they leave the west London club, as the Egyptian did when he was sold to Roma.

Now at Liverpool, the 25-year-old has been on fire in front of goal this season with 43 in all competitions to fire the Reds to the Champions League final.

While no one is suggesting Kenedy is on the brink of something quite that good, it’s interesting to note Chronicle Live linking Liverpool as one of the clubs looking at him.

Chelsea may also regret selling Daniel Sturridge to the Reds a few years ago as he then hit some of the best form of his career, so they should avoid doing another Salah here and look to sell the 22-year-old abroad.

The Chronicle also list Bayern Munich as potential suitors for Kenedy, who would undoubtedly be a fine fit for Liverpool if he can continue to improve as he has done at Newcastle.