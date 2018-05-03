Video: Mohamed Salah sends message to those who doubted him at Chelsea after Liverpool success

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has sent a message to the critics who wrote him off based on an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea earlier in his career.

The Egypt international has had an incredible first season at Liverpool after a summer switch from Roma, and celebrated beating his former side in last night’s Champions League semi-final.

Salah scored twice in a 5-2 win in the first leg that ultimately helped the Reds seal a 7-6 aggregate victory and set up a final date with Real Madrid on the 26th of May.

Remarkably, the 25-year-old has scored 43 goals in all competitions to show himself to be one of the finest attacking players on the planet, and this has come just a few years after he barely got a look-in at Chelsea.

Speaking after last night’s game at the Stadio Olimpico, Salah admitted his poor spell at Chelsea has spurred him on to prove people wrong this year.

.@MoSalah: – I was in England three years ago and everyone said «blah, blah, blah». […] So I came back to prove them wrong. I think I'm doing well. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/nH70PsMxpz — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) May 3, 2018

Salah has already won PFA Player of the Year this season and could follow that up with the Golden Boot, but he’ll have his sights set on even bigger prizes now.

Liverpool will fancy their chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and if Salah plays a key role in a victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side he could surely become the favourite to pick up the Ballon d’Or award this year.