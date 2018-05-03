Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane identifies the two Liverpool players he fears most

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly sees Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the two biggest threats he’ll need to nullify when his side take on Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The Reds attackers have been in stunning form this season, forming a formidable front three alongside Roberto Firmino that’s become considered one of the best front lines in Europe.

Salah scored twice and Mane got one in the first leg win over Roma in the semi-final, before the latter opened the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico last night.

They have helped Liverpool to a total of 40 goals in the Champions League this season and it’s no wonder Don Balon claim Zidane is concerned about them as the main two dangers in this season’s final.

Don Balon’s report adds that Cristiano Ronaldo is somewhat concerned that his manager is going to leave out some big names for the big game in Kiev later this month, with the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema not looking set to start in the first XI.

This could mean placing trust in the likes of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez for a game of huge importance, but no final decisions have been made as of yet, according to Don Balon.