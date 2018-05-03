Manchester United are reportedly making progress in talks over a potential £130million double transfer deal for two top midfield players.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are in discussions to sign both Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred for around £50million, along with £80m-rated Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Both could be superb additions for United, with Jose Mourinho set to be somewhat short of options in that central midfield area next season.

Michael Carrick will be retiring in the summer, while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

On top of that, Paul Pogba has not been at his best this season and there has even been some talk that the Frenchman could move on in the summer.

Most recently, Calciomercato linked Pogba with a return to Juventus, and it’s fair to say that move could suit everyone as the 25-year-old has rarely looked close to replicating his best form in a Juve shirt during his time with United.

Replacing Carrick, Fellaini and potentially Pogba with Fred and Milinkovic-Savic for £130m could be fine business if the Red Devils pull it off.

Both players have shone at their current clubs and have the best years of their careers ahead of them, looking ready now to make the step up to a top club in a more competitive league.