Chelsea reportedly hold an interest in sealing the transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer, though he won’t come cheap.

According to the Daily Star, the Blues are among a long list of big-name admirers in Rashford, but United value him at a staggering £100million.

MORE: Manchester United progressing in talks to seal £130million double transfer

The England international may not have enjoyed as much playing time as he’d have liked of late, but remains one of the most highly rated young players in Europe.

Rashford’s pace and eye for goal make him a valuable asset for United and the club hope this big asking price and potentially tying him down to a new contract will put suitors off, the Star reports.

It’s easy to see why Chelsea could be keen on a player of Rashford’s qualities, with Goal recently linking Manchester City with a move for star attacker Eden Hazard.

Rashford would be an ideal like-for-like replacement in that position, and inject a bit of youth into a Chelsea side that has gone a tad stale this season.

The Daily Star also list the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as looking at the 20-year-old’s situation after a frustrating time at Old Trafford.

United fans are known for their love of seeing homegrown talent make it into the side so will surely be hoping the club do all they can to prevent his departure, especially to a Premier League rival.