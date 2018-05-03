Manchester United handed HUGE boost as £100m Chelsea star drops transfer BOMBSHELL

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly informed the Blues he will not be signing a new deal with them as he prepares to run down his contract.

According to Onda Cero, the Belgian shot-stopper’s ultimate dream is to seal a transfer to Real Madrid so he can be with his family, who are based in the Spanish capital.

This looks to be a huge blow for Chelsea, with Courtois establishing himself as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers in the last few years as he’s helped the club to two Premier League title triumphs.

Still, it may be that his time at the club is coming to an end as Chelsea must now surely consider cashing in on the 25-year-old this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Real Madrid will be pleased, however, if this means they can get their hands on him soon, with the club widely reported to be in the market for a new ‘keeper.

Mundo Deportivo have linked Courtois with Madrid in the recent past, while Don Balon have also reported of Manchester United’s David de Gea being an option for the club as well.

Thibaut Courtois transfer decision is great news for Manchester United

Given that Courtois has so clearly made himself available to Real Madrid, this is cause for celebration for Red Devils supporters everywhere.

This development surely gives them a huge, huge boost in their hope of keeping De Gea at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, as he would surely cost Real considerably more than Courtois, whether he moves for a reduced fee this summer or on a Bosman next year.

And of course, if Chelsea lose such an important player they run the serious risk of being out of the running in the title race again next season, giving United more hope of being the biggest threat to catching Manchester City.