Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly keen to test himself in the Premier League with Manchester United before one day sealing a transfer to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international is keen to try a new challenge from the low competitiveness of France’s Ligue 1, but a move to United looks more likely than one to Real for the time being.

The Spanish outlet claim Madrid president Florentino Perez is concerned about the effect Neymar’s arrival could have on the club dressing room, which is full of big names and egos such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don Balon add that Manchester United are ready to pay big for Neymar, and that is little surprise given their recent array of expensive purchases and their need to close the gap on rivals Manchester City.

The 26-year-old could certainly boost his hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or with a key role in a big club like United, who may also realistically stand more chance of conquering the Champions League than PSG in the near future.

Manager Jose Mourinho has won the trophy twice in his career and United themselves have three wins in their history, with Liverpool’s run this season also showing a bold approach means that it doesn’t have to be the best team in the league who reaches the final.

Don Balon do suggest, however, that Neymar could look to end up at the Bernabeu at some point in the future.