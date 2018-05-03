Arsenal have a huge task on their hands as they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night.

Following Antoine Griezmann’s late away goal at the Emirates in the first meeting, the Gunners will have to find at least one goal at the Wanda Metropolitano in order to book their place in the final.

Further, it comes with additional pressure and importance as with Arsene Wenger set to step down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge, he’ll be desperate to sign off from the club with another major trophy to show for his efforts.

Given Atleti were reduced to 10 men early on and had Diego Simeone sent to the stands, it could be argued that Arsenal have missed a big opportunity already to take a commanding position in the tie. However, they’ll have to put that to the back of their minds and go out with a positive approach in the Spanish capital.

As expected, Wenger’s gone with as strong a starting line-up as possible and fans have reacted as seen in the tweets below by throwing their full support behind the team as they’ll be desperate to get back to the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa starts for the hosts as Simeone has gone with two up top after the Spaniard was left on the bench for the first encounter.

This is Arsenal’s biggest game in years. Put your agendas aside and support the team, no matter what the lineup is. COYG — Z (@x29GXi) May 3, 2018

Do it for the fans. Do it for the manager. pic.twitter.com/2WmJoovTB2 — OneArseneWenger (@Cechque) May 3, 2018

Now lets make sure this is not Arsene’s last game in Europe #COYG — RJ (@rishi_gunner) May 3, 2018

Come on Arsenal we can do this — WelshGÖÖner (@ArsenalJord93) May 3, 2018

PLAY YOUR HEART OUT LADS, WE GOT THIS BOYS. COYG?????? — P¹? (@RedLacazette) May 3, 2018

Believe lads believe ??? — Muhammad Ahmed (@MerryGoRoundFC) May 3, 2018

WIN IT FOR WENGER — Ollie (@afcollie) May 3, 2018