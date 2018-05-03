Having won the last two Champions League titles, it’s unlikely that much fazes Real Madrid and defensive leader Sergio Ramos at this point.

Los Blancos are back in another final as they aim to win their third trophy in a row and fourth in the last five years as they continue to enjoy a real dominant era in Europe’s premier competition.

They’ll be desperate to show that they still belong at the top of the European tree on May 26 when they face Liverpool in Kiev, but they’ll face a huge task in keeping Mohamed Salah quiet.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 43 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Reds since his summer move from Roma.

In turn, there’s no denying that he will be the biggest threat for Liverpool, but Ramos has issued a defiant statement about the prospect of going up against the Egyptian international later this month.

“We have seen what Salah can do this season, but he will just be one of eleven players we face against Liverpool,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world — many of them who are considered among the greatest ever.

“For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear.”

It promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two high-scoring sides, as evidenced in the last two outings this week, neither have done a great deal to instil much confidence in their defensive capabilities.

In turn, that should result in an exciting clash with goals, but Ramos has put up a defiant front and will be highly motivated to play a key role in shutting down Salah’s threat.

If Real Madrid are capable of doing that, then they’ll surely be confident of giving themselves a great chance of winning and lifting another Champions League trophy. However, as many other opposing defences have found out this season, it’s much easier said than done.