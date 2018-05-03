Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will take charge of his last home game on Sunday, and tickets for the Burnley clash will cost some fans a huge sum.

As noted by BBC Sport, the veteran tactician confirmed last month his intention to step down at the Emirates at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: Who is Caglar Soyuncu? Background, video and attributes for the Bundesliga defender potentially signing for Arsenal here

That in turn ends an impressive 22-year stint in charge of the Gunners which has included plenty of memorable moments but with their inability to compete for major honours in recent seasons aside from the FA Cup, it has led to frustration and anger for many fans.

However, that will seemingly be put to the side at the weekend as Arsenal will undoubtedly expect a sold out Emirates for the visit of Burnley as it promises to be a real occasion in Wenger’s send off before away games at Leicester City and Huddersfield to end the campaign.

For those who haven’t already snapped up tickets through the usual methods via the club, ESPN report that it could prove to be a very costly affair for some Arsenal fans as tickets are being made available on the secondary market for as much as £1,800.

That’s a staggering amount of money but ultimately some may be desperate enough to snap them up in order to be able to say that they were in attendance when Wenger bid farewell to the Arsenal fans for the last time at home.

Arsenal will of course be hoping that one more fixture will be added to their schedule before the season is over, as they’ll look to get past Atletico Madrid in their Europa League semi-final tie with the final taking place in Lyon on May 16.

Naturally though, Wenger is in line to get a great send-off as ESPN note that various events have been planned at the Emirates on Sunday including former players returning to show their appreciation.