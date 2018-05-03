The battle for Premier League survival is heating up as Stoke City host Crystal Palace this weekend.

Stoke battled valiantly for a goalless draw against Champions League finalists, Liverpool, last weekend – however – they desperately need three points to have any chance of staying up.

SEE MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah could be in trouble, calls for Liverpool ace to be banned after lashing out vs Stoke

Roy Hodgson has turned the Eagles’ fortunes around after they were languishing at the bottom of the league when he took over as manager.

However, they appear to be all but clear from the drop as they sit in 11th place after putting five past former Premier League champions, Leicester City, last weekend.

Palace have displayed brilliant form in April with two wins and two draws.

When is Stoke vs Crystal Palace and what time is kick-off?

Stoke City host Crystal Palace at the bet365 Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, May 5.

Stoke vs Crystal Palace live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 12pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Stoke vs Crystal Palace team news

The Potters will be without goalkeeper Lee Grant, who has been out of action with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Bruno Martins Indi (groin) is out, while Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting (groin) is likely to also miss the game.

Glen Johnson (groin) is a slight doubt and Jese Rodriguez has been granted compassionate leave until the end of the season, according to the BBC.

Rodriguez has not featured for the first team since March.

As for the Eagles, Bakary Sakho, Jason Puncheon and Scott Dann are sidelined for the season.

However, Connor Wickham is targeting a return from a groin injury.

Stoke vs Crystal Palace odds

Stoke – 13/8

Draw – 12/5

Crystal Palace – 9/5