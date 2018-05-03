‘Team let Wenger down one last time’ – Arsenal fans react as European dream ends

Arsenal fell short in the Europa League as they crashed out at the hands of Atletico Madrid following a 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital on Thursday night.

The Gunners were defeated 2-1 on aggregate, as Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano despite the visitors having countless opportunities to find an all-important away goal.

SEE MORE: Laurent Koscielny injury update: Major setback confirmed for Arsenal stalwart

However, they spurned chances in dangerous positions, with some woeful crossing ensuring that Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak didn’t have a great deal of work to do.

In turn, that ends Arsene Wenger’s hopes of bowing out with a European trophy ahead of stepping down at the end of the season as his last game in charge of Arsenal will now be against Huddersfield on May 13.

As expected, fans were disappointed after their failure in Madrid, albeit opinion continued to be split over who was to blame with Wenger and the players getting equal amounts of criticism after a wasteful performance.

Arsenal will also now be without defender Laurent Koscielny for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn Achilles just 12 minutes into the second leg. While the Gunners continued to toil thereafter and weren’t able to find a goal to level matters and at least take the game into extra-time, it was a miserable night all round.

With Wenger’s tenure coming to an end though, debates as seen below won’t continue for much longer…

