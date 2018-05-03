‘Team let Wenger down one last time’ – Arsenal fans react as European dream ends

Arsenal fell short in the Europa League as they crashed out at the hands of Atletico Madrid following a 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital on Thursday night.

The Gunners were defeated 2-1 on aggregate, as Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano despite the visitors having countless opportunities to find an all-important away goal.

However, they spurned chances in dangerous positions, with some woeful crossing ensuring that Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak didn’t have a great deal of work to do.

In turn, that ends Arsene Wenger’s hopes of bowing out with a European trophy ahead of stepping down at the end of the season as his last game in charge of Arsenal will now be against Huddersfield on May 13.

As expected, fans were disappointed after their failure in Madrid, albeit opinion continued to be split over who was to blame with Wenger and the players getting equal amounts of criticism after a wasteful performance.

Arsenal will also now be without defender Laurent Koscielny for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn Achilles just 12 minutes into the second leg. While the Gunners continued to toil thereafter and weren’t able to find a goal to level matters and at least take the game into extra-time, it was a miserable night all round.

With Wenger’s tenure coming to an end though, debates as seen below won’t continue for much longer…

The team has let Wenger down one last time pic.twitter.com/pMCWNap3JW — OneArseneWenger (@Cechque) May 3, 2018

Disappointed by the performance and gutted to see wenger leave without a european trophy, but I’m not surprised, which is the problem. We needed a leader and no one stepped up.The new manager has a lot to do, we need to organize our defense and make a statement next season. — ?Lacazette? (@Lacasweatyy) May 3, 2018

That’s our entire season down the drain, go home boys, it’s over. — Hassan (@HassanUK01) May 3, 2018

I will be asking this Arsenal team to lower me into the ground when I die, just so they can let me down one last time. — Deluded Wenger (@DeIudedWenger) May 3, 2018

Tonight just sums up the last 10 years for Wenger at Arsenal. Played some very good stuff, but never quite cutting it. — Adam Salisbury (@AdamSalisbury1) May 3, 2018

Worst performance from Arsenal all season. Absolutely pathetic. No fight whatsoever. No belief. And no heart. Bye Wenger. — GoonerGordo2 (@GoonerGordo2) May 3, 2018

Upset. Disappointed. Angry. Not sure how to sum that up… — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 3, 2018

Wenger’s a gonna though. And this is why. The margins. Bye mate. — James Dall (@JamesDall_) May 3, 2018

Europa league again Next year. I can’t take this anymore — TouchofÖzil (@Touchofozil) May 3, 2018

Some of the players are an embarassment to the club. — ? Kris ?? (@Santi_Classorla) May 3, 2018

Those players should be ashamed of themselves after that performance… — Will Woodmansee (@WillWood13) May 3, 2018