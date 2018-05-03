Watford host Newcastle in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Hornets are now without a win in seven games after they lost to Tottenham on Monday with Harry Kane getting his name on the scoresheet again.

Both teams are safe in the Premier League, so it’s a matter of who finishes higher when the season ends.

Rafa Benitez’s side are currently three points above their opponents in 10th place and can strengthen their hopes of a top half finish with a win at Vicarage Road.

When is Watford vs Newcastle and what time is kick-off?

Watford host Newcastle at Vicarage Road with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 5.

Watford vs Newcastle live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights are available on Match of the Day at 10.25pm

Watford vs Newcastle team news

Christian Atsu missed Saturday’s defeat to West Brom through injury and it is unclear as to whether he will be fit for the trip to the Hornets.

The Magpies will be without forward Islam Slimani who is suspended while Mikel Merino is rated as doubtful.

Roberto Pereyra (groin) and a host of longer-term absentees including Gerard Deulofeu, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul are still absent.

Stefano Okaka is also out with a thigh injury.

Watford vs Newcastle odds

Watford – 29/20

Draw – 12/5

Newcastle – 21/10