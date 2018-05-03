West Brom vs Tottenham Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

West Brom host Tottenham in the Premier League which could affect the battle for survival and a top four place.

4th place Tottenham are favourites to finish third after Liverpool dropped points against West Brom and Stoke City and they have a game in hand over the Reds.

READ MORE: Premier League relegation odds: Which 3 clubs are favourites to go down?

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are only a point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men after they defeated Watford on Monday night with Harry Kane getting himself on the scoresheet again.

West Brom are undefeated since Darren Moore took as caretaker manager but they must beat Tottenham to keep their slim hopes of Premier League survival alive.

When is West Brom vs Tottenham and what time is kick-off?

West Brom host Tottenham at the Hawthorns with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 5.

West Brom vs Tottenham live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights are available on Match of the Day at 10.25pm

West Brom vs Tottenham team news

Mousa Dembele (knock) is a slight doubt after being forced against Watford.

Danny Rose (groin) could feature at the Hawthorns but is still a slight doubt, while Tottenham are hopeful that Harry Winks (ankle) will feature before the season ends.

As for the Baggies, Nacer Chadli (fitness) could face his former club, but Gareth Barry (knee) and James Morrison (calf) are out and likely to miss the remainder of the season.

West Brom vs Tottenham odds

West Brom – 7/1

Draw – 4/1

Spurs – 4/9