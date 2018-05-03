Liverpool are through to their first Champions League final in 11 years after a memorable semi-final encounter against Roma.

They take on holders, Real Madrid, and should the Reds win they will automatically qualify for the competition next season.

Arsenal take on Atletico in the Europa League tonight – and will be hoping to repeat Manchester Utd’s feat last season and win the competition and qualify for the Champions League – despite finishing outside of the Premier League top four.

Next season UEFA rule stipulate that the top four teams from England will qualify for the Champions League group stages – however – this season only the top three teams qualify and the team that finishes in 4th will go to the qualifying play-off stage.

However, this could be complicated given Liverpool and Arsenal are still in their respective European competitions.

What will happen to 4th place in the Premier League if Liverpool and Arsenal win in Europe?

An issue could potentially arise should teams from a single country win both the Champions League and the Europa League.

Presently, UEFA’s rules state that no more than five teams from a single country can compete in the Champions League, according to Goal.

If the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League come from England, but fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League, the team that finishes fourth can be demoted, because of UEFA’s five-team limit.

Therefore, if Liverpool finish in 5h place in the league but win the Champions League and 6th place Arsenal win the Europa League, then 4th place Tottenham or Chelsea would go into the Europa League.

Tottenham (and Arsenal) fans will remember that Spurs were demoted to the Europa League in 2012 despite finishing 4th after 6th placed Chelsea won the Champions League (back then only four teams could qualify for the Champions League).