Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu will join Arsenal, according to his former club, Altinordu, chairman Seyit Mehmet Ozkan.

Soyuncu is regarded as of the best prospects in Germany and Arsenal fans believe their head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is responsible for this potential signing.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made impressive displays in the Bundesliga since arriving from the Turkish second tier two years ago and is now expected to move on to the Premier League instead of German champions Bayern Munich.

“Caglar Soyuncu set to join Arsenal,” Ozkan said at the International Football Economic Forum, as quoted by Goal.

“Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We’ll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on the way to the Premier League.”

So who is the defender and what are his attributes?

Who is Caglar Soyuncu?

Soyuncu is known to be a quick defender and has drawn comparisons with Mats Hummels for his aerial prowess.

However, Goal report that he is probably not as physical compared to the Bayern and Germany defender.

He is also adept in possession – which is crucial to the footballing ethos at Arsenal.

According to The Mirror, he started his senior career with Altinordu S.K and made his debut as a teenager and went on to make more than 30 appearances for the first-team before earning himself a move to Germany.

He moved to Freiburg in 2016 for just £2.4 million and is now rated at around £30 million.

The defender has made 42 appearances for the German club and this season he has made 25 league appearances and scored once.

Soyuncu also has international pedigree too, making his debut for Turkey in 2016.