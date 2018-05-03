Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly already decided that three big-name first-team players will not be selected in his XI to face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Real beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate to make their third final in a row, while Liverpool triumphed 7-6 on aggregate against Roma in their semi-final.

This now promises to be a potential classic between two top attacking sides, with Liverpool seeming to relish their status as underdogs this season by really coming into their own in Europe.

The Reds could also be boosted by the news that Zidane is seemingly ready to take a couple of gambles with his team selection for the final match in Kiev.

According to Don Balon, the French tactician has already decided he won’t be including Gareth Bale, Mateo Kovacic or even in-form playmaker Isco against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The last one is a particular surprise as Isco has largely excelled in this team of late, particularly with his key role in the win over Juventus in the quarter-final.

Still, Don Balon claim the Spain international is distracted by transfer interest from Manchester City and Zidane is not happy with his focus or contribution of late.

Many Liverpool fans, however, will surely be pleased to learn that some quality performers will not be involved when they meet later this month.