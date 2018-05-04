£27m Manchester United star is a priority for huge Champions League club with an Old Trafford extension not agreed

A Manchester United star has become a huge priority for a Champions League club with the star yet to sign an extension.

Roma have reportedly made Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini a priority target this summer.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have cited a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which suggests that the 30-year-old Belgian midfielder has become a priority target for the side that exited the Champions League this week at the hands of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

The news and speculation today linking Fellaini with a move to Roma has certainly once again thrown the Man United star’s future into further jeopardy and uncertainty.

The Express had reported this week that while contract talks between United and Fellaini had looked to be moving along that the Beglian is unlikely to accept a one-year extension and will instead warrant Manchester United to abandon their policy of only offering star’s over 30-years-old one year deals in order to remain at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has certainly experienced a turbulent time at United since signing from Everton in 2013 for a fee of £27.5m. (Fee per the BBC)

However, the Belgian once again reiterated his quality last weekend by coming off the bench to score a late winner against Arsenal and Arsene Weneger in a 2-1 victory.

