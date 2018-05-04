£27m Manchester United star is a priority for huge Champions League club with an Old Trafford extension not agreed

£27m Manchester United star is a priority for huge Champions League club with an Old Trafford extension not agreed

A Manchester United star has become a huge priority for a Champions League club with the star yet to sign an extension.

Roma have reportedly made Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini a priority target this summer.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have cited a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which suggests that the 30-year-old Belgian midfielder has become a priority target for the side that exited the Champions League this week at the hands of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

The news and speculation today linking Fellaini with a move to Roma has certainly once again thrown the Man United star’s future into further jeopardy and uncertainty.

Fellaini Manchester United
Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini is a target for Roma

The Express had reported this week that while contract talks between United and Fellaini had looked to be moving along that the Beglian is unlikely to accept a one-year extension and will instead warrant Manchester United to abandon their policy of only offering star’s over 30-years-old one year deals in order to remain at Old Trafford.

Fellaini has certainly experienced a turbulent time at United since signing from Everton in 2013 for a fee of £27.5m. (Fee per the BBC)

However, the Belgian once again reiterated his quality last weekend by coming off the bench to score a late winner against Arsenal and Arsene Weneger in a 2-1 victory.

Should United prioritize keeping ahold of Fellaini this summer? Let us know what you think in the comments.

