Antonio Conte gives response to rumours Chelsea could seal £60million Manchester United transfer raid

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has responded to speculation surrounding a potential transfer swoop for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The France international has not been as much of a regular for United in the second half of this season and there’s been growing talk that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

MORE: Manchester United, Liverpool & Chelsea contact star as Manchester City reluctant to pay £70m transfer fee

The Guardian are among those to report that Chelsea could look at Martial as a potential option to replace Eden Hazard, while the Daily Express have reported of the player being unsettled and potentially costing £60million to prise away from United.

Conte, however, has refused to give any information on the possibility of a deal, though he did not rule anything out either as he simply tried to move the conversation on.

The Italian tactician was speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by football.london, and said he did not want to be drawn on talking about players from other clubs out of respect.

‘I think this is not the right moment to speak about this. As you know very well, I don’t like to talk about players of other teams,’ he said.

‘It’s disrespectful for the other players, my players and the other clubs.

‘Our focus is on finishing this season in the best possible way.’

Chelsea and United have done plenty of business in recent times with the latter mostly benefiting by signing big names like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic from the Blues.