Arsenal host Burnley on Sunday and there is set to be emotional scenes as Arsene Wenger takes charge of his last home game.

The Gunners will be hoping to give Wenger a last home victory after they suffered Europa League heartache after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa scored in first half stoppage time to put the hosts in a commanding position and Arsenal failed to break down Atleti’s resolute defence – marshalled excellently by Diego Godin.

Sean Dyche is a contender for manager of the season after a brilliant campaign with the Clarets, who are in seventh position and are set for European football.

However, Burnley don’t have the best record on the road to north London and have lost all of their last five trips to face Arsenal.

When is Arsenal vs Burnley and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal vs Burnley at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday, May 6.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Sky Sports will dedicate the final hour of their Super Sunday football coverage to Wenger’s last game in charge of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, according to the Evening Standard.

However, highlights will be on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm.

Arsenal vs Burnley team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to the starting XI after he was ineligible in the Europa League but central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still out with an ankle problem.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan appeared as a second half substitute against Atletico after he picked up a knock on the same knee that he previously injured during his comeback against Manchester United.

Sead Kolasinac went off with a groin injury on Sunday and didn’t make the bench yesterday.

Santi Cazorla is targeting a comeback before the end of the season.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury, but is hopeful of making the bench for one of Arsenal’s final three Premier League games.

Chris Wood (ankle) is a doubt after a nasty cut in the 0-0 draw with Brighton, but should play. Ben Mee (calf) is out but could return for the Clarets final game of the season.

Arsenal vs Burnley odds

Arsenal – 4/7

Draw – 10/3

Burnley – 11/2