Brighton secure Premier League safety by defeating Manchester United with Mata, Pogba and co producing poor performances

Manchester United travelled to the Amex Stadium this evening to face Brighton.

READ ALSO: Manchester United ace closing in on move to huge Serie A club after being told he can leave

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku were both absent from the Manchester United starting eleven giving Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford opportunities to impress from the start.

United struggled in the initial 45 minutes of the first-half with Jose Mourinho rarely leaving his seat in the away dugout at the Amex.

Brighton deservedly took the lead in the the 57th minute through Paul Grob after the German was deemed to have scored. Marcos Rojo had appeared to hook the ball off the line but goal-line technology determined that Grob’s effort had crossed the line just before the Argentine produced a left-footed clearance.

45% – Pascal Groß has been directly involved in 45% of Brighton’s 33 Premier League goals this season (15 – 7 goals, 8 assists). Talisman. #BRIMUN pic.twitter.com/EbyTxJ3lr6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2018

THE GOOD

Brighton have sealed their place in the Premier League next season and have in-large completed their primary objective of staying in the English top tier. Further, the Seagulls completed it in style by beating a Jose Mourinho side at home in front of a high-energy Amex Stadium.

Brighton have had four different home grounds since they last scored a goal against Manchester United. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) May 4, 2018

Brighton are safe! A #PL match that will go down in their history ?#BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/ooHnLdIoiM — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2018

THE BAD

Manchester United have now lost to all three newly promoted teams away from home in the Premier League for the first time ever.

The statistic casts a poor light over Jose Mourinho despite the United boss delivering the Red Devils’ best statistical season in the Premier League in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era.

THE UGLY

A number of poor performances from United players tonight and you have to speculate whether this could be the end of some individual’s careers in a United shirt. While the likes of Pogba will undoubtedly bounce back, Matteo Darmian has today been linked with a move to Juventus in the summer by the Sun and with today being just his seventh appearance in the Premier League, it could be his last.