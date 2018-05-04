Manchester United face Brighton tonight in the Premier League looking to secure second place.

The Red Devils have nearly sealed 2nd place after a late header from Marouane Fellaini helped to defeat Arsenal, last weekend.

READ MORE: Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Victory at the Amex will guarantee United finish above rivals Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Brighton are 16th with 37 points – however – they still have to face champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between these sides in Brighton since November 1982.

Jose Mourinho has made six changes to the side that beat Arsenal with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford included in the starting XI.

Damian, Fellaini, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata also start for the Red Devils.

Romelu Lukaku is ruled out for the trip to Brighton after being injured from a challenge by Arsenal’s young Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Chris Hughton has made two changes to the Brighton side with Davy Propper and Glenn Murray starting.

Brighton vs Man Utd starting lineup

Brighton XI

Man Utd XI