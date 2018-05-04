£88m replacement: Serie A superstar lined up to be successor to €100m Real Madrid target

A Serie A star has been cited as a potential replacement for a huge Real Madrid target.

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala to replace Real Madrid target Robert Lewandowski.

A report from the Sun this afternoon has stated that Bayern have cited Dybala as a potential replacement with Polish striker Lewandowksi looking likely to depart the Bundesliga. Lewandowski reportedly recently changed his agent to Pini Zahavi, who is a transfer expert, which would suggest that he is eyeing a move away from Bayern.

Goal reported last month that Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane were eyeing a €100m bid for Lewandowski which could tempt Bayern to sell.

Lewandowski and Real Madrid of course exited the Champions League this week to the hands of Real Madrid after falling to a 4-3 defeat. Lewandowski failed to score in either of the legs and has largely been unsuccessful in the European competition with Bayern.

The last time Bayern won the competition was in 2013. The Polish striker did play a role in the final but it was in a yellow shirt with Lewandowski still at Borussia Dortmund at the time.

Likewise, Dybala has also been unable to seal Champions League glory with Juventus with the star losing both of the finals he has played in with the Serie A side.

Both could perhaps be moving away to seal Champions League glory.