Is Brighton vs Man Utd on TV? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Manchester United face Brighton tonight in the Premier League.

Man Utd have nearly sealed 2nd place after a late header from Marouane Fellaini helped to defeat Arsenal, last weekend.

Victory at the Amex will guarantee United finish above rivals Liverpool.

Down at the bottom, Brighton have had a great first season in England’s top flight and are nearly safe following Saturday’s point at Burnley.

The Seagulls are 16th with 37 points – however – they still have to face champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between these sides in Brighton since November 1982.

When is Brighton vs Man Utd and what time is kick-off?

Brighton host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Friday, May 4.

Is Brighton vs Man Utd on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Brighton vs Man Utd team news

Romelu Lukaku is ruled out for the trip to Brighton after being injured from a challenge by Arsenal’s young Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Eric Bailly is fit to play despite missing out on the last two matchday squads.

Sergio Romero is still a long-term absentee.

Brighton welcome back Davy Propper following a three-match suspension.

Isaiah Brown (knee) and Steve Sidwell (back) are long-term absentees.

Brighton vs Man Utd odds

Brighton – 18/5

Draw – 13/5

Man Utd – 20/23