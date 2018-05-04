Real Madrid star warns president he has Arsenal and Liverpool transfer offers

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly told club president Florentino Perez that he has transfer offers from both Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.

The Costa Rica international has largely impressed as number one for Los Blancos but some doubts remain about him as a genuinely world class performer for a club of Real’s size.

MORE: Steven Gerrard leaves Liverpool role for Rangers and everyone’s making the same joke

Don Balon continue to link David de Gea with Real Madrid as a potential upgrade in goal, but the latest is that Navas is demanding to stay.

This is according to another Don Balon piece, which claims the 31-year-old wants assurances over his future as number one to snub the proposals he has from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet state Navas won’t rule out a departure from the Bernabeu at this stage but has communicated about these offers with Perez in order to earn himself a new contract and more trust from the club.

Given the way Navas performed in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich this week, he looks like he deserves to have more faith shown in him for the foreseeable future.

Still, Arsenal and Liverpool will certainly see their goalkeepers as weak links in their squad so will hope their offers can go some way to persuading the player to move to England.

And if that meant their bitter rivals United losing a player as important as De Gea then all the better for their prospects next season.