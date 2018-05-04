Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp identifies two unsung heroes behind superb Champions League run

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reserved special praise for James Milner and Jordan Henderson as two unsung heroes for the club in this hugely successful season.

The Reds set up a Champions League final date with Real Madrid with a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma in the semi-finals this week, and it’s fair to say star players such as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been given much of the credit.

However, Klopp also feels Milner and Henderson have been superb for the club in the middle of the park with hard-working performances that have made it possible for the rest of the players to shine.

Midfield is often talked about as a crucial position, and while Liverpool perhaps lack the kind of big names they’ve boasted there in the past, such as Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, there’s no question Milner and Henderson have been very solid in recent times.

‘Hendo and Milly are experienced. More than most other players so they bring a lot on and off the pitch,’ Klopp is quoted in the Liverpool Echo.

‘You cannot be where we are if we have players who hide. They show up because they have the quality to do so.

‘They have the football quality and the mindset to do it.

‘In midfield, we are really quite thin, but they have done a fantastic job but it is what I expected.

‘We are where we are because of these boys.’

Liverpool now just need to hope neither player gets injured as they’ve had to cope without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and Adam Lallana recently.