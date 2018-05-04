Real Madrid could reportedly swoop for the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann instead of in-form Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are considering Griezmann as a Plan B option and could land him for his release clause of just €100million.

Salah, meanwhile, would cost double that, say Don Balon, but both are certainly up there as among the finest attacking players in the world and lethal goalscorers from attacking midfield.

Liverpool fans will be rejoicing if they don’t end up losing their star player after just one season, with Salah surpassing all expectations this year to score a remarkable 43 goals in all competitions to help the club reach the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on Real in Kiev at the end of this month, so Madrid will get a very close look at Salah then, but it remains to be seen if he’ll end up playing for his opponents next season.

Raiding rivals Atletico for Griezmann could be a smart move by Los Blancos, who Don Balon claim are not currently ready to meet Salah’s asking price.