Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to solve his side’s goalkeeping issues this summer.

The Reds have recently opted to go with Loris Karius as number one over Simon Mignolet after largely rotating between the pair this season and last.

MORE: Liverpool star sets date to decide his future after talks with Jurgen Klopp

However, it is little surprise to see Klopp remaining uncertain over his options and Don Balon claim he’s ‘fed up’ with Karius and Mignolet and is looking for an upgrade.

Cillessen shone at previous club Ajax before he earned a move to Barca to act as backup to first-choice ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Despite limited opportunities at the Nou Camp, it seems Cillessen has done enough to attract interest from Liverpool as they desperately look to improve at the back next season after such an impressive campaign from their attacking players.

More balance in their squad would surely see them mount a strong Premier League title challenge, but Don Balon report that Lionel Messi wants Cillessen to stay.

Liverpool fans will hope this is a good sign for them and that they could be landing themselves a top ‘keeper for next season.