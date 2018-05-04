Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has explained that he plans to make a decision on his future after this summer’s World Cup.

The Belgium international has fallen behind Loris Karius in the pecking order recently and admits he faces a fight to earn his place back in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mignolet has often struggled for consistency for much of his time at Anfield, and few would argue with Klopp’s decision to place his trust in Karius instead after chopping and changing between the two earlier in the season and at times last year.

Mignolet has surely used up his chances now and seems a likely candidate for the exit door this summer, though he insists he has not made a decision yet.

The 29-year-old admits he was disappointed to lose his place and has told Klopp he needs to play, so it seems he’s hinting fairly strongly that his future will lie away from the club.

That said, Mignolet also says he’s aware things can change quickly due to injuries or suspensions, which will give Liverpool fans frightening images of him being drafted in to face Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in the Champions League final.

‘I don’t know what the future holds for me,’ Mignolet told DH. ‘I have three years left on my contract at Liverpool. Of course I want to play. The coach knows that, and I have talked about it with him. I will think about my future after the World Cup.

‘I keep focused, just in case. An injury, a suspension, anything can happen and change the course of a season. I stay professional in order to be ready.

‘I was disappointed (to learn of Karius moving ahead as no.1). In football, it’s rare to get a clear answer, but sometimes you have to let things go. I know that becoming number one again won’t be easy.’