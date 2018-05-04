Manchester United and Chelsea could be in luck as Real Madrid look to have decided to cash in on Gareth Bale for £88million this summer.

The Wales international has endured a highly disappointing season at the Bernabeu, having fallen down in the pecking order to miss some recent big games in the club’s run to the Champions League final.

MORE: Real Madrid ready to accept £53million Manchester United bid for transfer of experienced star

It seems Real are now set on letting Bale go, with Don Balon reporting that Florentino Perez has made the decision to put him on the market and is confident he can get around £88m for him.

The report also states manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want Bale any longer and this is surely good news for Premier League clubs.

Don Balon recently linked Chelsea as being eager to snap up the 28-year-old were he to become available, while another recent Don Balon piece claimed Manchester United were also in the running.

Both sides have their own problems in attack that could no doubt be aided by the signing of a player of Bale’s calibre, particularly if he can show anything like the form he displayed during his years as a Spurs player.

Back then, Bale was undoubtedly one of the best attacking players on the planet with his blistering pace and eye for goal, and it may be that moving back to England could revitalise his career after his struggles in Spain.

United could do with an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez after his slow start since joining from Arsenal, while Chelsea could do with making changes in attack after quiet campaigns from the likes of Alvaro Morata and Pedro.