Real Madrid are reportedly considering accepting an offer from Manchester United to allow Raphael Varane a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Red Devils have tabled a £53million bid for Varane in a bid to strengthen their defence, and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is tempted to let him go as he plans to make changes at the back for his side as well this summer, according to Don Balon.

The France international has been a key first-team player for Real since all the way back in 2011/12 when he broke through under Mourinho during his spell in charge at the Bernabeu.

However, Varane arguably hasn’t kicked on quite enough since then despite playing a part in winning three Champions League titles and La Liga with Madrid in the last four seasons.

The 25-year-old could perhaps now do with moving on to ensure he’s playing more regularly and would be a fine addition for United, who have had issues at the back this season.

The likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones don’t look the required standard and a club of United’s ambitions surely need more proven top-level players in that area to have any hope of doing better in the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Don Balon suggest Varane has become United’s preference over Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, and they add that Real could in fact be happy to sell so they can then sign Umtiti themselves.