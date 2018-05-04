Manchester United transfer target ready to reject lucrative contract following MUFC interest

Ajax winger Justin Kluivert is reportedly prepared to reject a contract that would make him the highest paid player at the club following transfer interest from Manchester United.

The talented 18-year-old has become a top target for Jose Mourinho and seems to have had his head turned by a potential offer to move to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mirror.

The son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, the young winger has made a real impression at the Amsterdam Arena this season and could replicate his father by enjoying a superb career at the highest level of the game.

Former United goalkeeper Edin van der Sar is said to be doing what he can to keep hold of Kluivert, according to the Mirror, but it’s currently looking promising for United.

Earlier this season, the Daily Mirror also linked United with a possible swoop for Kluivert in a swap deal involving out-of-favour Dutch defender Daley Blind.

While Mourinho isn’t exactly known for handing opportunities to young players, it seems clear Kluivert is a special talent who’d most likely be ready to challenge for a first-team spot straight away.

He’d also solve a key area of concern for the Red Devils, who have often been accused of lacking spark in the final third this season.