‘Sell him’ – Manchester United fans distraught with star and brand him ‘useless’ and ‘horrific’ after performance vs Brighton

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their outrage at one star in particular after defeat to Brighton.

Manchester United fans were left frustrated and distraught with Marcus Rashford following defeat to Brighton this evening.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton this evening thanks to a Paul Grob goal at the Amex Stadium, which means the newly promoted south-coast side now have guaranteed safety in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho’s side however looked poor throughout and struggled to carve out any clear chances in the first-half.

When they did create chances however, Marcus Rashford offered little in front of goal. The Englishman’s decision making was poor throughout and he was unable to take an opportunity to square an easy chance to Anthony Martial in the first-half with his indecisiveness proving to be a crucial moment in United’s loss.

Marcus Rashford was disappointing for Man United vs Brighton
Rashford has of course had little game time at Old Trafford this season and has recently struggled to find starting time with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez often being preferred over the English international.

While Rashford has made 33 Premier League appearances, 17 have had to come from the bench.

Many United fans were unsatisfied with his performance this evening and some even suggested that he should exit the club rather than stay.

