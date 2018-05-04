Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has reportedly decided to give it 30 days to decide on accepting a Manchester United transfer proposal for this summer.

According to Diario Gol, the Croatia international is tempted to take up an offer of what could be his last big contract with an elite European club.

MORE: Manchester United ready to smash their transfer record with £158million signing

Rakitic certainly looks a necessary purchase for United given their issues in midfield at the moment, with Jose Mourinho facing some potentially big departures in that area this summer.

Club legend Michael Carrick is going to retire at the end of the season, while Marouane Fellaini’s future remains in doubt as his contract is due to expire.

Mourinho was quoted on BBC Sport as saying Fellaini could be close to signing an extension, but it makes sense that other options are being looked at, even if only to replace Carrick.

Rakitic seems a particularly ideal style of ball-playing midfielder to fill the void left by the former England international, and it could be time for him to try a fresh challenge.

The 30-year-old has won it all at Barcelona and Diario Gol now claim he’s ready to consider a change this summer depending on how he feels about goings on at the Nou Camp ahead of next season.

Don Balon have previously suggested he’d likely move for around £70million, which seems a reasonable fee in this market, and that his team-mate Lionel Messi is worried about losing him.