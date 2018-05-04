Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Yaya Toure is set leave Manchester City this summer.

The Ivory Coast international came to the Premier League from Barcelona in July 2010 and played a key part in the club’s successes over the past decade; helping them become one of the English football’s superpowers.

The Ivory Coast international has made 229 Premier League appearances in his eight seasons at Etihad Stadium and played an influential role helping City win two league titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups, according to the Metro.

This season he has found first-team opportunities limited, making just 16 appearances, with four of those coming in the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola has often opted to play Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho in midfield with all three helping to dominate opposition midfields.

They have also contributed to City’s extraordinary 102 league goals tally, but Guardiola paid tribute to Toure’s long-standing influence at the club.

“Yaya Toure is not going to stay next season. The Brighton game [the last home match of the season], we will focus on winning and Yaya. We are going to try and win the game for him,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s game against Huddersfield, reported per Sky Sports.

“Yaya came here at the start of the journey. Where we are now is because of what he has done. He was a key player.”