A European club have already lined up a replacement for a huge European star who has been tipped for a move to Manchester United.

READ ALSO: ‘Sell him’ – Manchester United fans distraught with star and brand him ‘useless’ and ‘horrific’ after performance vs Brighton

Serie A club Lazio have already lined up Atalanta star Bryan Cristante to replace Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Just this week the Independent have reported that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have identified two key targets to overhaul their midfield in the summer. Mourinho is reportedly set to be growing increasingly keen on long-term target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred to inject some pace into a United midfield that has witnessed frequent changes and rotation this summer.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have now reported that Lazio have already eyed a replacement for the Serbian star Milinkovic-Savic, which is undoubtedly a huge boost for United that Lazio have already started to prepare for life without the midfielder.

The report states that Lazio have cited Atalanta starlet Bryan Cristante as a potential successor to Milinkovic-Savic if the Serb is to leave this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked to United for a prolonged period and the Daily Mail reported last month that the Red Devils have even been sending scouts to watch the star who is likely to carry a price-tag in the region of £89m.

It remains to be seen what this news could mean for the likes of Paul Pogba with the midfielder having already been snubbed for huge games this season such as a Champions League tie with Seville.