The Europa League final has been decided with Marseille and Atletico Madrid set to do battle in Lyon.

Arsenal were hoping to give Arsene Wenger a fairytale ending, however, they suffered Europa League heartache after they were knocked by Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa scored in first half stoppage time to put the hosts in a commanding position and Arsenal failed to break down Atleti’s resolute defence – marshalled excellently by Diego Godin.

Diego Simeone’s men will be favourites for the final, but will be wary of Marseille after the French side scored a later extra time winner to overcome a second-leg scare against RB Salzburg.

Portuguese defender Rolando side-footed the decisive goal in the 116th minute from Dimitri Payet’s corner.

Amadou Haidara’s effort and a Bouna Sarr own goal had ensured Salzburg took the tie into extra time, after being 2-0 down from the first leg.

When is the Europa League final between Marseille vs Atletico Madrid?

The 2017-18 Europa League final will take place on 16 May, 2018.

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.