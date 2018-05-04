When is the Europa League final between Marseille vs Atletico Madrid?

The Europa League final has been decided with Marseille and Atletico Madrid set to do battle in Lyon.

Arsenal were hoping to give Arsene Wenger a fairytale ending, however, they suffered Europa League heartache after they were knocked by Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa scored in first half stoppage time to put the hosts in a commanding position and Arsenal failed to break down Atleti’s resolute defence – marshalled excellently by Diego Godin.

Diego Simeone’s men will be favourites for the final, but will be wary of Marseille after the French side scored a later extra time winner to overcome a second-leg scare against RB Salzburg.

Portuguese defender Rolando side-footed the decisive goal in the 116th minute from Dimitri Payet’s corner.

Amadou Haidara’s effort and a Bouna Sarr own goal had ensured Salzburg took the tie into extra time, after being 2-0 down from the first leg.

When is the Europa League final between Marseille vs Atletico Madrid?

The 2017-18 Europa League final will take place on 16 May, 2018.

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Parc Olympique Lyonnais is the venue for the Europa League 2018 final

