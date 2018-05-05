Man United fans have taken to social media to display their sadness and heartbreak at the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is in hospital.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the former Man United boss is in intensive care, and that he has undergone surgery on his brain.

The retired Scot was an absolute legend at Old Trafford, with his success with the club leading a large majority of fans to label him as the greatest manager of all time.

Following the news, Red Devils fans took to social media to vent their sadness and feelings towards the shocking news surrounding Sir Alex.

It’s no surprise that Man Untied fans are so distraught at the news, as Ferguson turned their club into one of the most successful and feared in world football during his time at Old Trafford.

The Scot manage to win absolutely everything with United, with all our thoughts and prayers here at CaughtOffside with the 76-year-old and his family during this time.

Absolutely heartbroken, sick to my stomach. Wishing Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery with his health, the boss will undergo surgery later on today. Millions are praying for you boss ?? — JM (@Mourinholic) May 5, 2018

Sat and watch Sir Alex Ferguson’s BBC documentary just two days ago and thought about when he’s not here anymore. It’s too soon for that. I can’t cope with that man dying. Heartbroken. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) May 5, 2018

Never mind your personal opinion of the man or who you support but Álex Ferguson is simply the greatest ever manager who changed the game to another level. I’m a Pool fan yet I’m still heartbroken to hear the news, seriously hope the LEGEND pulls through!! #CMONSIRALEX — Kevin Thomas (@LFC_YNWA01) May 5, 2018

I’ve grew up watching Sir Alex Ferguson. So gutted after hearing the news. Literally heartbroken. Get well soon, BOSS ??? — 🙂 (@ManUnitedFanII) May 5, 2018

Heartbroken to hear Sir Alex Ferguson is in hospital with a serious condition. I hope he makes a full recovery. Please hang in there boss!! ?? #GGMU — Pete ? (@Veteratorian) May 5, 2018

if anything bad happens to Alex Ferguson I'll be heartbroken — Ciaran™ (@CiaranJohnG) May 5, 2018

Absolutely awful news coming out regarding Sir Alex Ferguson this evening. My thoughts go out to his friends and family. We are all with you boss. Stay strong. ? pic.twitter.com/MaaQKmzPMw — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) May 5, 2018

Awful news about Sir Alex Ferguson. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Thoughts are with him and his family. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) May 5, 2018