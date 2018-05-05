“Absolutely heartbroken” – Man United fans react to shocking news that Sir Alex Ferguson is in hospital

Man United fans have taken to social media to display their sadness and heartbreak at the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is in hospital. 

The Daily Mail are reporting that the former Man United boss is in intensive care, and that he has undergone surgery on his brain.

The retired Scot was an absolute legend at Old Trafford, with his success with the club leading a large majority of fans to label him as the greatest manager of all time.

Following the news, Red Devils fans took to social media to vent their sadness and feelings towards the shocking news surrounding Sir Alex.

It’s no surprise that Man Untied fans are so distraught at the news, as Ferguson turned their club into one of the most successful and feared in world football during his time at Old Trafford.

The Scot manage to win absolutely everything with United, with all our thoughts and prayers here at CaughtOffside with the 76-year-old and his family during this time.

