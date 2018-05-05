Anthony Martial could be on the move this summer after Manchester Utd’s disappointing defeat to Brighton last night.

Many Utd fans were calling for the likes of Martial and Marcus Rashford to feature more for Jose Mourinho’s side – however – they failed to put in a convincing performance.

Mourinho appeared to be angry after the game and criticised the players that came into the side.

“It was not good enough,” said Mourinho, who had made six changes to his lineup, as reported by The Guardian.

“The players who replaced others did not perform at a good level and, when individuals do that, it is difficult for the team to play well.

“Maybe now you will not ask me why A, B and C do not play so much. People always ask: ‘Why always Lukaku?’ Well, now they know why always Lukaku, and why always this player and why always that player. We are probably not as good as people think we are individually.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend, Robert Pires, has recommended Arsenal to pursue Anthony Martial this summer.

Pires spoke highly about both Martial and he admitted he’d love to see them at Arsenal in an interview with bwin.

“I’m a big fan of Anthony Martial,” he said.

“He’s very fast, he has excellent dribbling skills and he has the potential to score a lot of goals, but I think he has to play more football.

“I don’t know why he isn’t playing more for Manchester United and (Jose) Mourinho needs to show more confidence in him. I would welcome him at Arsenal!”

The bookies have had their say where he could be playing next season.

Where do you think Martial will be playing next season?

Anthony Martial next club odds

Juventus – 2/1

Barcelona – 7/1

Chelsea – 8/1

AC Milan – 16/1

Inter – 16/1

PSG – 18/1

Real Madrid – 18/1

Spurs – 20/1

Arsenal – 25/1