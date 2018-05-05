‘Justice for Ramsey’ – Arsenal fans finally find something to celebrate as Stoke City relegation is confirmed

Arsenal fans are clearly like elephants – they never forgot.

Remarkably, eight years after Ryan Shawcross injured Aaron Ramsey with what was admittedly an awful tackle, Gooners still hold a massive grudge and are celebrating on Twitter right now as Stoke City are confirmed as being relegated from the Premier League.

Stoke have endured a nightmarish season and today’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace has officially sent them down to the Championship for next season after ten years in the top flight.

You wouldn’t necessarily think this has much to do with Arsenal, but you were wrong.

Arsenal fans never forgave Ryan Shawcross for injuring Aaron Ramsey
With the Gunners now sitting in 6th place and hoping to avoid being leapfrogged by Burnley, this is an accurate reflection of where the club are now.

Where once they would celebrate competing with Manchester United and Chelsea for major trophies or at the very least finishing above Tottenham every year, their main highlight of this season seems to have been Stoke going down today.

Here are some tweets as Gooners declare this ‘justice for Ramsey’ as Shawcross even had a hand in the goal that gave Palace the winner today…

